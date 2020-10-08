Rockford Public School Board holds school restart meeting Monday

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be streamed on Youtube.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Tonight, the Rockford Board of Education will be meeting to address the upcoming start to the 2020-21 school year.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and be streamed on Youtube. Rockford Schools announced last week that students would start remotely for the first three weeks.

Rockford Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler said his hope is that after that three week period, in person learning can resume with the option to continue online if parents feel nervous about sending their kids to class.

If you have kids who attend Rockford schools and you would like to address the board, you have to make a request before 3:30 p.m. Monday by contacting the Superintendent’s Executive Assistant at mclark@rockfordschools.org.

