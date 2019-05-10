Fall brings with it thoughts of warm drinks, colorful trees, crisp clean air, pumpkins and hay bales. It also brings out those adorable scarecrows that make the season brighter.

On Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 in Rockford, you can make your own scarecrow. It's part of a make it and take it event that helps benefit Rockford Area Museum and North Kent Connect. The event, according to its website, is the largest scarecrow building event in the U.S.

You can participate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is being held at the Rockford Dam and is $10 per scarecrow.

