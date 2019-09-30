ROCKFORD, Mich. - Police and Rockford Public Schools say an alleged threat made against a Rockford school was not credible.

According to a letter sent out by Superintendent Mike Shibler, a former Rockford student stated he planned to "shoot up" the Rockford Freshman Center on Sept. 30.

The student made the threat after he was involved in an online game with a current Rockford student when an argument ensued, resulting in the verbal threat.

The information regarding the threat was posted to social media prior to law enforcement being informed.

After learning about the incident, the Kent County Sheriff's Department made contact with the former student through a visit to his home. Deputies did not find any weapons and the threat was found not to be credible at this time.

Shibler said in a follow-up letter that the threat was made in the heat of the moment during online gaming and the investigation showed there was no intent by the suspect to follow through with the threat.

Law enforcement advised the former student that he is not to be on Rockford Public Schools property.

The case will be turned over to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.

