ROCKFORD, Mich. — The construction of a new boardwalk extension along the Rogue River is complete, according to the City of Rockford.

City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 4 to celebrate the re-opening of the trail.

The extension consists of a 650-foot long, 8-foot wide boardwalk along the river with two overlooks. There’s also improved parking, signage, lighting, and access to the Rogue River Natural Trail.

Improvements also include an additional point of river access for kayakers.

The project was funded by a $150,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

