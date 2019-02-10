ROCKFORD, Mich. - The Silver Lake Country Club in Rockford is now officially closed, and the real estate has been sold.

The club has been in business for nearly 100 years, according to a press release, and the remaining equipment will be sold through an online auction.

The remaining equipment includes more than 30 golf carts, multiple tractors, grounds and lawn care equipment, maintenance tools and tables and chairs.

The auction will be one day only on Tuesday, Oct. 8, starting at 8 a.m. and closing at 6 p.m. A preview day will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.

For more information, visit orbitbid.com or call 866-672-4806.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.