Rollover crash critically injures 3 in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A crash in Allendale Charter Township has injured three, Ottawa County dispatch says.

The crash happened on 64th Avenue and Pierce Street Tuesday night.

Police say it involved two vehicles who may have hit each other head-on, causing one to rollover.

There are three people critically injured as a result of the crash, officials say. Helicopter medical assistance is en route.

