No one hurt after rollover crash on Grand Rapids' southwest side

One person was arrested, police say.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating what led up to a rollover crash into the front yard of a house on the city's southwest side Sunday night.

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around 10:45 p.m. near the corner of Kirtland Street SW and Darwin Avenue SW.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident and that one person was arrested, however it wasn't clear what lead up to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.