I-96 rollover crash in Ottawa County claims life of pickup truck driver

A driver hit the back of a pickup truck, causing it to leave the road and rollover on the side of I-96.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A person is dead after a rollover crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-96.

Police say a Chevy Malibu driving west hit a pickup truck from behind, causing the truck to leave the road and rollover. The truck's driver, a 30-year-old from Muskegon, was pinned in the car.

After first responders removed the person, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Malibu, a 28-year-old woman from Muskegon and a 3-year-old were uninjured.

The westbound lanes were closed for a period of time, but have since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

