Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood.

The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills.

One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger may have been thrown from the car or could have crawled out.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash but did say alcohol is suspected to have been a factor.

