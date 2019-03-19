GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is celebrating their grand reopening after being closed for 8 weeks.

The non-profit opened the home back up last Wednesday. They were closed after a frozen pipe flooded most of the building.

Fifth Third Bank made a $10,000 donation to assist with the families. During the closure, 17 families were put up in area hotels, where staff could support them with food, transportation and laundry services.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Ronald McDonald House guests and staff celebrated the reopening with an open house. The public is welcome to check out the reparations.

