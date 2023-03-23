$2 million expansion to add 8 bedroom suites to Ronald McDonald House of West MI

The upcoming changes are expected to increase the campus’s capacity by 50%.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To address the growing demand of families in need of a place to stay while spending time with their child in the hospital, eight more bedroom suites are planned to be added to Ronald McDonald House Charites of West Michigan’s campus. Combined with renovations, the addition will bring the facility’s capacity to 25 bedrooms, increasing their capacity by 50%.

The announcement marks the nonprofit’s 33rd birthday.

“We've been here since 1990,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Michigan executive director Ellen Carpenter said. “Our job is to take care of families that have hospitalized children. So, we try to take care of all their basic needs while they're here so all they have to do is focus on the health of their child.”

The expansion is part of their More Rooms, More Love campaign. Despite having helped more than 10,000 families since the organization was founded, they have also had to turn away nearly 5,000 others due to not having enough room. Organizers hope this newest push will change that.

“We would not be able to do this expansion if it weren't for the partnerships that we have with our healthcare providers here in Grand Rapids who are amazing, as well as our loyal donors, our supporters, our volunteers – like it's such an amazing community,” Carpenter said. “Together, we are going to be able to help more families, and that is super exciting.”

Renderings and fundraising plans will be shared during the formal announcement Monday morning at the Ronald McDonald House.

To volunteer or donate, visit the organization’s website.

