GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is back open.

Eight weeks ago, a ceiling sprinkler froze and ruptured, flooded the Grand Rapids facility and caused extensive damage.

The staff says contractors made repairs at Ronald McDonald house a high priority. It is a place where out of town families can stay so they are close to children getting medical treatment in Grand Rapids and the staff says contractors and the community rallied to get it back open ASAP.

“The whole community rallied in a number of different ways,” says Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan president and CEO Marcie Lewis.“We are back open to our families and we couldn't be happier and neither could they.”

“Just the family atmosphere,” agrees parent Kelly Griffin. “Just being able to interact with everybody else and share everybody else’s burdens and what they are going through helps us. It has been a home away from home.”

During the repair the Ronald McDonald House provided hotel rooms, food and transportation for families.

RELATED: Burst pipe at Ronald McDonald House displaces 17 families

The staff is hosting an open house at the facility next Tuesday afternoon. The public is welcome to come and see the repairs and how their support is helping families of sick children.

