Roof collapses in early morning house fire; no injuries

WALKER, Mich. — Police say there are no injuries after a fire caused serious damage to a home early Wednesday morning in Standale.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home on Ferndale Avenue near Chesterfield Boulevard.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says the structure is still standing, but the roof has collapsed.

A police officer at the scene told our crew that no one was injured, but could not provide any other information as of 3:45 a.m.

Several fire trucks have responded to battle the fire and try to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.