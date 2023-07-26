Roof collapses in early morning house fire; no injuries

WALKER, Mich. — Police say there are no injuries after a fire caused serious damage to a home early Wednesday morning in Standale.
The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home on Ferndale Avenue near Chesterfield Boulevard.
A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says the structure is still standing, but the roof has collapsed.
A police officer at the scene told our crew that no one was injured, but could not provide any other information as of 3:45 a.m.
Several fire trucks have responded to battle the fire and try to keep it from spreading to nearby homes.
