MUSKEGON, Mich. — The long-vacant Froebel School building in Muskegon's Jackson Hill neighborhood will get roof repairs in anticipation of possible redevelopment.



The former school closed in the early 2000s.

The building became city property after no bids were made at a foreclosure auction last fall.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says a private investor has stepped forward pledging to spend between $5,000 and $10,000 to fix the building's leaky roof. Those repairs will give the city and investor time to come up with a redevelopment plan for the building and surrounding property. The building would likely become a residential project, but more work is needed to determine what incentives are available to the developer.

"Housing tax-credits, or historic tax-credits, and things like that with the goal of sometime mid-2020 having a plan to move the building forward," Peterson said.

The school has unique architecture includes decorative tiles and a terra cotta roof. Repairs to the building should begin this month or next.

Earlier this year the city approved demolition of the school's unattached boiler house.

