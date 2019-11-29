GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's just a little too warm to go ice skating.
The Rosa Parks Circle ice rink was scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 29 but organizers said due to warm temperatures and rain in the forecast -- the rink will open next week on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The open skate hours are from 10 a.m. - 9:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8:45 p.m. on Sundays. All skating is weather-dependent, and people can check the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink Facebook page for updates. You can also call the cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.
It costs $3 for adults and $1 for kids to skate. The admission price includes skate rental.
