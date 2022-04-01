Opening date set for Rosa Parks Circle

Rosa Parks Circle was closed in May 2021 for renovation and preservation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Officials with the City of Grand Rapids have confirmed Rosa Parks Circle will reopen on June 1.

After nearly a year of being closed, a grand rededication ceremony will be held June 17 to celebrate the space's reopening and renovation.

Rosa Parks Circle is home to concerts in the summer and ice skating in the winter. It serves as a gathering place with seating and water features.

The area was closed in May 2021 for restoration and preservation, including upgraded restrooms, a walking path and services building, an enhanced band shell, improved lighting and some upkeep on the existing pools and fountains. The renovations also included replacing existing seating with granite slabs.

The project time was lengthened partially due to a shipping delay in the granite, which was transported from California.

Officials originally estimated the project to wrap up in October or November 2021.

