Ice skating extended through February at Rosa Parks Circle

The skating season will be extended through the end of February.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ice skating downtown Grand Rapids is being extended through the end of the month!

The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink shared the news on Facebook this week, saying the new end date for the season is Sunday, Feb. 28.

Time slots for the last week of skating went live at noon on Feb. 10. Admission to the rink will be $2, with skate rental included.

Time slots can be reserved online here or over the phone at 616-456-3696. Select option 1 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

To reduce public health risk amid COVID-19, the following protocols will be in place upon opening:

All visitors and skaters must wear face coverings and maintain six feet of physical distancing from others

A maximum of 25 skaters will be allowed on the ice at one time

All operations–including check-in and skate rental–will be outside under tents rather than in the warming room

Skating equipment will be sanitized after each use and hand sanitizer stations will be on-site

