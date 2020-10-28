Rules to know before heading to the polls

For a successful visit to the polls, you need to know these five rules.

The election is only days away, and while many people have opted for mail-in voting, a large turnout is still expected at the polls. If you’re going to the polls on Nov. 3, it’s important you know the rules so you don’t get turned away for the “wrong” behavior.

Rule number one: Leave politics at home – don’t talk about it, and don’t wear it.

It’s illegal to interfere with voters within 100 feet of any entrance or exit of a polling station. This means that political signs, t-shirts and bumper stickers are only allowed outside of that 100 feet mark. Once inside the voting location, voters cannot exhibit any candidate materials for any political party that is on the ballot.

Rule number two: Finish your homework before you get in line.

Once a voter has gotten to the check-in process and has received a ballot, cellphones and other materials with election information should be put away.

Rule number three: Once you’re in the voting booth, don’t take a selfie with your filled-out ballot.

The rule is that a voter can actually photograph their voted ballot itself. However, the photo cannot include a person. This means “selfies” with a voted ballot are not allowed. Rather, it is recommended that people take selfies outside of the polling place with their “I VOTED” sticker.

Rule number four: Bring your valid photo ID such as a driver license to the polling place.

It does not need to show your address.

And rule number five: If you already received an absentee ballot, but want to vote in person…

It is illegal to vote twice. However, if voters applied for an absentee ballot and never sent it in, they have the option to vote in person instead.

