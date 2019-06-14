GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A group of kids and adults who have never set sail got to experience it with Mary Free Bed on Friday.

More than 20 kids and adults with disabilities who don't typically get to sail, were able to do so through the Mary Free Bed Adaptive Sailing Clinic.

The event was at the Grand Rapids Yacht Club, located at 740 Lakeside Dr. SE.

Mary Free Bed partners with the Traverse Area Community Sailing Club who brought two adaptive sail boats and experienced sailors to the yacht club to help with the event.

The Grand Rapids Yacht Club not only hosted the event, but provided a larger sailboat and a follow safety boat.

