Salvation Army to begin Red Kettle campaign earlier than ever before

Salvation Army begins kettle campaign early due to COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army is making a bold move to help local families in need. The organization is kicking off its annual "Red Kettle" campaign two months early due to a projected increase in demand and drop in donations.

"The Red Kettle fundraising campaign typically runs in November and December, but with increased need and challenges, The Salvation Army needs more time – and help. Based on the increased service they have already provided this year due to COVID-19, they are anticipating serving up to 155% more people this year with Christmas assistance on a national basis – assuming the resources are available. This includes helping to place presents under the tree, putting food on the table, paying bills and offering relief from addictions," according to a news release issued by the organization.

The national campaign, called 'Rescue Christmas', begins Monday, Sept. 14. The goal is to serve the most vulnerable at a time when a growing number of people are facing hardship.

Major Glen Caddy, the divisional commander for the Western Michigan Northern Indiana Division, says, "this year we could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised through the Red Kettles." That would impact the organization's ability to provide a host of services.

"These are indeed challenging times. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to serve those in our local community who are experiencing unprecedented need both this Christmas and well beyond," says Caddy.

Even though the iconic Red Kettles won't officially make their appearance for several more weeks, the community can support the 'Rescue Christmas Campaign' by using one of the following methods to make a donation.

Online at sakentcounty.org

By phone at 616.459.3433 or 1-800-SAL-ARMY

By sending financial gifts directly to The Salvation Army, 1215 Fulton Street East, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503

