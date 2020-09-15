Samaritas' Under the Stars fundraising event will be drive-in at Fifth Third Ballpark

All the proceeds from the drive-in fundraiser will benefit children in foster care, senior residents, the homeless and refugees in West Michigan.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Samaritas will host its fourth annual Be the Rock Under the Stars event on Monday, Sept. 21 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park.

The year's event will be a drive-in experience where attendees can watch local bands perform, a movie and guest speakers.

The movie playing Monday evening will be The Sandlot.

Speakers for the event include a local family that recently adopted two children during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Father Robert Sirico, President of the Acton Institute and Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, who will share an inspiring keynote address about how to be a positive impact and best serve the community during these challenging times.

“In the face of a global pandemic, we remain committed to those we are privileged to serve,” Sam Beals, CEO of Samaritas, said of the event. “While many opportunities to support those in need have moved to virtual experiences in lieu of in-person events, we challenged ourselves to find a new and creative way to make our annual Be the Rock Under the Stars fundraising event both safe and beneficial to our community. We were inspired by the resurgence of drive-in movie theaters the past few months, and we look forward to an evening of fun family entertainment.”

Funds raised during the Be the Rock Under the Stars event will help provide support for vulnerable populations -- such as homeless, children in foster care, seniors, those with substance use disorders, persons with disabilities and refugees -- through Samaritas’ Good Samaritan Fund.

The event will also include a presentation of the 2020 Celebration Awards. These awards are given to individuals, groups and organizations that best advocate for vulnerable populations and help uphold Samaritas’ mission to creating positive changes in communities across the state. This year’s recipients include Huntington National Bank and UFP Industries. Kurt Reppart, Executive Director of The Other Way Ministries, will receive the Samaritas Leadership Award and Andrew Blum, Principal at Miller Canfield, will receive the Samaritas Ambassador Award.

The event is seeking about 50 volunteers to help with set up and tear down, direct cars, distribute a complimentary dinner, and greet attendees. Those interested can reach out to Mary Cline via email at MClin@samaritas.org.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for Be the Rock Under the Stars can be found at www.samaritas.org/Under-the-Stars.

