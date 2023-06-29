Downpour and flooded streets can't stop Kent County town from honoring heroes

The Village of Sand Lake hosted its 11th annual Parade of Lights on Thursday, narrowly dodging storms that threatened the event.

SAND LAKE, Mich. — Outside Sand Lake Elementary School, the rain was pouring as fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances started to line up. Lightning had just moved out of the area from an evening storm. And yet, Katie Porter remained in the middle of the street, umbrella in hand, directing traffic.

Porter is the organizer of the Sand Lake Parade of Lights, and to her, the event is worth getting wet for.

"I work on this for at least a month and a half, maybe two months, getting it all ready, contacting the different departments," she said.

The Parade of Lights, now in its 11th year, is a salute to first responders from across West Michigan. Emergency vehicles make two passes down Main Street. The first time through, the lights are flashing but the only sound is that of the engines. Then the second time through, the first responders blare their sirens and honk their horns as town residents wave in a show of appreciation.

This year, more than 20 departments took part. They hailed from Kent, Montcalm, Newaygo, and Mecosta counties.

"I grew up around the fire department, so these fire guys and gals, I want to do anything I can to get them recognized because they deserve recognition for what they do," Porter said.

The Parade of Lights also serves as the kickoff to a series of events Sand Lake will host this coming weekend leading up to Independence Day. There is a midway downtown. You can find the entertainment schedule on the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

