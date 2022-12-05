Kent County fire crews working Sand Lake house fire; Five sent to hospital

The first call came in around 6:35 a.m. Crews rushed to the home in the 4000 block of 21 Mile Road in Sand Lake.

SAND LAKE, Mich — Fire crews in northern Kent County are working a house fire in Solon Township.

Dispatchers told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the first call came in around 6:35 a.m. to a home in Sand Lake between White Creek Avenue and Cedar Springs Avenue on 21 Mile Road.

The chief says five people were sent to the hospital just to be checked out. No word as to whether or not those are serious injuries.

Crews are still working to snuff out the smoke.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.

