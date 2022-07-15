Iconic Sandy's Donuts reopens tomorrow following remodel

The owners have spent the last few weeks giving the inside a refresher since it was outdated.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An iconic Donut shop on Grand Rapids' northwest side is preparing to reopen this weekend after a remodel.

Sandy's Donuts', which has been a staple on Leonard Street for the last 50 years, is hosting a grand reopening Saturday.

The owners have spent the last few weeks giving the inside a refresher since it was outdated.

"We ripped the ceiling out, hung some new lights, got some new furniture, tore all the old wood off the walls, put new ones up and painted and just refreshed it," said Lindsey Hoevee, Co-Owner of Sandy's Donuts.

'Sandy's Donuts' is known for its PB&J long johns, chocolate and strawberry cream cheese croissants and the best part, donuts.

Hungry customers can get their sweet treats starting at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

