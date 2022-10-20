Santa Claus Girls relaunch gift-giving efforts, seek help to fund new space

They are a nonprofit of volunteers that tirelessly work to make Christmas special for children throughout Kent County.

WALKER, Michigan — After three years of enduring challenges tied to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a nonprofit that works to get presents in the hands of needy children come Christmastime is back to wrapping gifts.

“It's heartwarming from head to toe knowing we’ll be able to service hopefully 13,000 kids in Kent County this year,” said Santa Claus Girls President Tina Hudson. “We tried it last year during COVID with just a drive thru, but we only serviced about a quarter. So to be able to have a space this year, we are now set up the way we've always been for 114 years. So yeah, does all of our hearts really well.”

In years past, the Santa Claus Girls have worked out of donated spaces, but this year they leased a part of the DeltaPlex -- a decision that comes with a big financial undertaking.

“We took a giant leap of faith,” Hudson said. “We've never had to pay for space before. But this year, we signed a lease. And we're hoping we can get funding to pay the lease for a year and four months.”

Hudson said the organization needs $200,000 every year to cover the costs of toys, clothing and books alongside the 5-year lease. Alternatively, they're also looking to sublet the space from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 starting next year.

Though the request comes at a time of rising inflation, Hudson, alongside numerous volunteers preparing for the expansive December gift-giving, hope the 100-plus year effort is able to continue.

“With the economy the way it is right now, we're worried,” she said. “Donations have not been coming in the way they have in the past."

Hudson hopes the greater Grand Rapids community helps with the donations, or many kids in Kent County might not have a special Christmas.

For more information or to make a donation, visit their website.

The Santa Claus Girls are also looking for volunteer delivery drivers for Saturday, Dec. 10. Those interested can reach the organization at their email, drivers4scg@gmail.com

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.