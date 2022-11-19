Santa Parade returns to Downtown Grand Rapids for first time since pandemic

The event had tons of family-friendly activities, along with performances and special guest appearances.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Santa Parade has returned to the streets of Downtown Grand Rapids for the 101st time Saturday morning, and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Snowfall with several inches, and in some places several feet, that has taken West Michigan by storm over the last few days did not stop dozens of floats from lining Pear Street Saturday morning.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also joined in on the fun, with some super cute puppies joining us on the parade route. The puppies are all adoptable through the West Michigan Humane Society. You can see if adoption is the right choice for you by visiting their website here.

The parade began at 10 a.m., though a VIP lounge opened at 9 a.m. with hot coco and a coffee bar. By 11:30 a.m., the parade reached its destination at Rosa Parks Circle.

There, attendees could get free pictures with Santa and find children's activities.

A Meet & Greet was also held with several celebrity guests:

Olivia Sanabia

Melissa Beyrand, Miss Michigan 2022

Grand Marshal Jackie Green, Former Mrs. America 2021

Guest of Honor Ada LeAnn

And as the parade closed, guests enjoyed performances by the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Academy of Dance Arts.

You can find more information and photos from the parade here.

2022 Santa Parade 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.