Saranac man injured after colliding with farm vehicle

While the 93-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, his car was totaled in the accident.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 93-year-old Saranac man was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital today with non-life threatening injuries after colliding with a large farm vehicle.

According the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of W Grand River and Morrison Lake Rd. when the 93-year-old driver failed to yield. His car was totaled in the accident.

The farm vehicle was driven by a 29-year-old Lake Odessa man, who was uninjured in the accident.

Neither alcohol or drugs appear to be factors in the crash and it remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.