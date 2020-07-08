Heartwarming video captured moment toddler hears his mom's voice for the first time

The 1-year-old is the youngest patient to get a cochlear implant at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Just days after 1-year-old Eli qualified for the procedure to get a cochlear implant, the coronavirus pandemic shut down elective surgeries.

Luckily, Eli did not have to wait long to hear for the first time, thanks to the doctors at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Eli also made history as the youngest patient to receive a cochlear implant at SMH.

Heartwarming video captured the moment Eli heard his mother's voice for the first time. He smiled as she said, "I love you" and laughed.

"I don't think it's something I'll ever forget," mom Nancy Urzua-Alba said. "This is the beginning of another journey, so we're really excited."

