Satisfy your video rental nostalgia with Free Blockbuster in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Regent Theater in Allegan is a flash back to a different era. The classic movie house showed its first film more than 100 years ago. Now, it's bringing back a different form of nostalgia for film fanatics everywhere when it launches the Free Blockbuster next week.

It's an old newspaper stand, repurposed just inside the Regent's front doors to house VHS tapes, DVDs and blu-rays of all genres of movies and tv shows.

Chad Campbell, a local filmmaker, got the idea online where he learned about Free Blockbusters around the country.

"I thought that sounds really cool, I would love to do something like that," he says.

And when this one launches next week, it'll be the only one in West Michigan.

"I was geeked about the chance to have something like this in this area," says Parker Johnson, Allegan's downtown manager.

The idea is for anyone to take a movie and leave a movie, building your collection at home and sharing some of your favorites with others.

"There's a lot of good movies in there, so you're welcome to spend your time and look through," says Campbell.

And since the box is inside the theater, you're welcome to grab some treats too.

"You also have the ability to leave with some popcorn and candy, just like you would have at Blockbuster," says Campbell.

That nostalgia for old school video rental stores is exactly what Campbell hopes to bring back in the era of streaming.

"You had the ability to discover something brand new and take it home with you," he says. "There wasn't anyone automating what they think is best for you. You got to decide what was best for you. You got to take those risks."

And Allegan is happy to have it in town.

"To have another option, another reason for people to visit Allegan, to visit the Regent Theater is great," says Johnson.

The Free Blockbuster officially opens on October 14th, alongside a screening of the horror movie "V/H/S" inside the Regent. To check out what's currently inside the Free Blockbuster, you can take a look at its Instagram page, @freeblockbusterallegan.

