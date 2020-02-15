MAN SAVES PARASAILOR | After seeing a parasailor crash into an icy lake in Paw Paw, a nearby man jumped into action. The "citizen hero" was able to keep the man's head above the water as they waited for emergency crews.

HEALTH CENTER SUDDENLY CLOSES | A lakeshore health center that served people with and without insurance suddenly closed. Now patients are looking for answers.

THE PRICE TO PARK | Finding parking in Grand Haven is already difficult, but now it could also cost you. Some locals and business owners are worried.

FREE FISHING WEEKEND | This weekend is a Free Fishing Weekend across Michigan. All fishing licenses are waived on Saturday and Sunday.

FORECAST | Today will become cloudy, breezy and not as cold with afternoon and evening light snow and blowing snow likely. High 31°. S-SW winds at 15-20 mph.

