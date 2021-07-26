Saugatuck City Council passes floating home regulation ordinances

Both ordinances will go into effect Aug. 15, eight days before the previously imposed moratorium on floating homes would have expired.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Two ordinances passed the Saugatuck City Council on Monday evening that will regulate the uptick in floating homes docking along the Kalamazoo River.

The first ordinance allows parking of floating homes in Saugatuck, but requires planning commission approval to do so. It also limits floating homes to a specific area.

The second ordinance requires a license for anyone interested in living in a floating home in the city. Home owners would also be required to comply with various regulations, including those concerning sanitation and utilities.

Both ordinances will go into effect Aug. 15, eight days before a moratorium they previously imposed on floating homes would have expired.

