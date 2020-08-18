Saugatuck school board votes to drop 'Indians' mascot

The district has not chosen a new name yet.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Saugatuck Public Schools has become the latest in a string of schools and teams to drop a racist name and mascot.

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to retire the "Indians" name and mascot. School leaders had been discussing the name change for over a month, after the Washington NFL team decided to drop their racist name and Paw Paw Public Schools followed suit.

The district has not chosen a new name yet, but they are forming a committee to rebrand the image of the school and choose a new nickname.

John Fox who painted the original Indian mural in the high school gymnasium back in 1975 offered to repaint at a board meeting July. Fox is a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

The deadline for Saugatuck's new imagery is Dec. 31.

