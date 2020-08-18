x
Saugatuck school board votes to drop 'Indians' mascot

The district has not chosen a new name yet.
FILE - In an undated file photo, the mascot of the Saugatuck High School Indians is seen in the school's gym in Saugatuck, Mich. The man who painted the mural in 1975 said he's willing to cover it up if the western Michigan district drops the nickname. The 800-student Saugatuck district discussed the issue Monday, July 20, 2020, during a school board meeting held by video conference. The superintendent and board president last week said it's time to reexamine the Indians nickname. (Holland Sentinel via AP, File)

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Saugatuck Public Schools has become the latest in a string of schools and teams to drop a racist name and mascot. 

The Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to retire the "Indians" name and mascot. School leaders had been discussing the name change for over a month, after the Washington NFL team decided to drop their racist name and Paw Paw Public Schools followed suit.

The district has not chosen a new name yet, but they are forming a committee to rebrand the image of the school and choose a new nickname.

John Fox who painted the original Indian mural in the high school gymnasium back in 1975 offered to repaint at a board meeting July. Fox is a member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.

The deadline for Saugatuck's new imagery is Dec. 31. 

