Saugatuck Public Schools to reexamine "Indians" name, mascot

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Saugatuck Public Schools could be changing their “Indians” team name and mascot this week.

On Monday, July 20, the Saugatuck Public Schools’ Board of Education will be conducting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss and reexamine the use of the “Indians” name and mascot.

“The Saugatuck Public Schools' board of education and administration strive to promote a learning culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion,” reads a statement from the district. “Recent national events and tragedies remind the board that work remains to be done in creating an educational culture in our schools that rejects racism, discrimination and harassment in all its forms.”

To provide education and awareness on the misrepresentation of Native names, Julie Dye, a member of the Pokagon Band Potawatomi Tribe, will be in attendance. The board has also asked Saugatuck resident John Fox to speak at the meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually and will be open to the public via Zoom.

This meeting comes after weeks of protests and rallies surrounding civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, July 13, the Washington Redskins announced the team is retiring its divisive mascot and name.

Similarly, schools across the country have started making plans to change their mascots, including Paw Paw Public Schools, which recently changed from “Redskins” to “Red Wolves.”

The Saugatuck Public Schools' board meeting will take place Monday at 6 p.m. The board welcomes community participation in the discussion. Those who wish to participate can contact ksharda@saugatuckps.com.

