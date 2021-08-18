Saugatuck Public Schools unveils new branding after abandoning “Indians” name

The decision to change names came quickly after the Washington NFL team decided to drop their “Redskins” branding.

SAUGATUCK, Mich — It’s been more than a year since the Saugatuck Board of Education voted unanimously to retire the district’s “Indians” name and mascot. And just this week, reimagined branding for the Saugatuck “Trailblazers” was revealed, including a new manifesto:

"At Saugatuck Public Schools, we lead, we explore, and we learn, together. And while we’re forging our own paths, we move forward as one. In the classroom, on the field, on stage, and in our community, we give everything we have, because together, we are Trailblazers. And Trailblazers lead the way."

The school board voted on the name Trailblazers in February 2021. The decision to change names came quickly after the Washington NFL team decided to drop their “Redskins” branding.

The new branding was completed by Next Creative Co., based in Holland, and includes three different logo marks. The primary design is a bolt-like trail leading toward the sun.

“A bolt-like trail represents inspiration and intuition. The trail heads toward the sun, which represents direction and guidance,” a statement reads. “In addition to its primary symbolism, the trail shape also represents the Kalamazoo River and an “S.” These elements are contained within a Reuleaux triangle, a recognizable shape often used to mark trails along the U.S. National Trails System.”

The other elements include a block S and an eight-point compass concept specifically for athletics. All the graphics utilize the district’s traditional orange and blue color scheme.

