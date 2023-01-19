Saugatuck Township Hall to undergo $765K renovation

The $765,000 renovation will include updates for structural, mechanical and electrical systems.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Beginning in February, the Saugatuck Township Hall will start renovations to improve safety and customer service.

The $765,000 renovation will include updates for structural, mechanical and electrical systems. There will also be updates to professional work spaces for staff as well as expanded parking for visitors.

The board on Wednesday, Jan. 11, approved CarbonSix Construction of Grand Rapids for the project.

“The township is growing and demand on township services is greater than ever,” said Township Manager Daniel DeFranco. “The renovation prioritizes changes to the office that support staff in delivering the exceptional customer service that our community deserves.”

The hall shares space with a Michigan State Police office, which leases the space for $1 a year, but their portion of the building will not be part of the renovation.

Officials say the public will see two major changes right away.

First, the offices and board rooms inside the building will be fully renovated for functionality and privacy.

Second, the plans change the main entrance from its current location on the southwest corner of the building facing Blue Star Highway, to the southeast side facing Clearbrook Drive.

Officials say this change will also increase election security.

“I am excited to have been part of the renovation planning process, ensuring that the new space is more efficient for future elections and will better serve the community,” Clerk Becky Israels said.

The $765,000 project is funded by $262,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money and the rest from a capital project fund.

Those who work inside the township hall will remain in the building while it undergoes construction, however regularly scheduled meetings will be moved to Saugatuck High School at 401 Elizabeth Street.

Work is expected to be complete in June.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.