PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A number of people in the Rockford area are trying to stop a developer from, as they put it, "carving up" a 94-year-old golf course.

A developer wants to buy the Silver Lake Country Club.

Members of the "Save Silver" movement voiced their concerns with the Cannon Township planning commission Tuesday night.

Those opposed to his project say a nursing home, assisted living and condos would go up where the golf course currently is. People who live on and around the course say all the construction would make their neighborhood much less peaceful.

"It's so quiet. It's so peaceful, even though every once in awhile a ball may whiz by you. We've seen deer on the course at night, mist on the course in the morning hours, and it's just peacefully quiet," said Ray Bennett, a resident who lives on the course.

Sheila Bennett also lives on the course. She said developing the golf course would be "a travesty."

No decisions were made Tuesday. The next township board meeting is Monday, Aug. 26.

