SB US-131 closed for fatal crash

Police in Kent County closed down southbound US-131 at 142nd near exit 68 due to a crash.

It happened around 3:10 Tuesday afternoon.

A semi-truck was involved in the crash. The vehicle ran off the road north of the Dorr exit and rolled, ejecting two people inside.

One of the occupants was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other person died of his injuries at the scene.

Traffic was being re-routed off the freeway at the exit for 100th Street, but has since reopened.

