SCAM ALERT: Dutton, Newaygo Fire Dept. warning of new text scam

The fire department warns people not to click the link in the message, as it did not come from them.

GAINES, Mich. — Fire departments across West Michigan are warning residents of a new text related scam.

Both the Dutton Fire Department and the Newaygo Fire Department posted on their Facebook page today, telling residents if they receive a text message claiming to have discounted t-shirts, to avoid clicking the link.

Both departments are telling residents they did not send this message out and believe it is part of a scam.

Credit: Dutton Fire Department

If you’re receiving this message, do not click the link. We did not send this out. It is a scam.

Posted by Dutton Fire Department, Gaines Township Michigan on Saturday, August 6, 2022

