SCAM ALERT: Dutton, Newaygo Fire Dept. warning of new text scam

GAINES, Mich. — Fire departments across West Michigan are warning residents of a new text related scam.
Both the Dutton Fire Department and the Newaygo Fire Department posted on their Facebook page today, telling residents if they receive a text message claiming to have discounted t-shirts, to avoid clicking the link.
Both departments are telling residents they did not send this message out and believe it is part of a scam.
