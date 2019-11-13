NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Police in Norton Shores say the department has received multiple reports of scammers posing as police in order to get money.
The scammers are using software that allows their incoming call to show as up coming from the police department and are untraceable. If someone picks up, the scammers claim they have a warrant out for their arrest and demand money for payment.
Don't fall for it, it's a scam.
"We do not demand money while informing people of warrants over the phone," the Norton Shores Police Department said on Facebook.
Authorities are telling people to hang up the phone and contact them immediately. The Norton Shores Police Department can be reached at 231-733-2691.
RELATED VIDEO:
Other scams to watch out for:
- It's a 'SCAM' warns Costco, stop sharing this fake $75 coupon on social media now
- No one's canceling your social security number. IRS sends scam warning
- Better Business Bureau warns of gift card scams
- GRCC: Beware of scholarship donation scam
- Robocalls nearly 75% of complaints for Do Not Call Registry violations
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.