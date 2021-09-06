Scavenger hunt comes to Lakeshore Art Festival

Visitors will have to solve riddles and puzzles to advance through the hunt.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Along with experiencing local art, food and street performers, visitors of the Lakeshore Art Festival will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt, the Lakeshore Art Chase. The scavenger hunt can be completed anytime between 9 a.m. June 26 and 3 p.m. June 27.

As a partnership between the MSU Extension 4-H program and the Lakeshore Art Festival, the scavenger hunt will lead participants to various art pieces and booths throughout the festival. Visitors will have to solve riddles and puzzles to advance through the hunt. Both individuals and teams can register to complete these missions.

“We love engaging with our community and showing all of the great offerings Muskegon 4-H has to offer. Our partnership with the Lakeshore Art Festival was a great way to demonstrate our commitment to community and have fun while doing it!” said Tonya Pell, Muskegon 4-H Program Coordinator.

The scavenger hunt will be hosted on the GooseChase app, which is free to download for all smartphones. Those who reach 2,000 points or more will be entered to win prizes.

While teams can register the day of the festival, pre-registering is recommended. To pre-register, click here.

To learn more about the Lakeshore Art Festival, visit their Facebook page or website, as well as the Muskegon 4-H's Facebook page or website.

