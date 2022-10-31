Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries

A handful of students were on board at the time of the crash. Two students had minor injuries, and medics took the car's driver to the hospital to get checked out.

WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning.

The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker.

Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus at the intersection. There were a handful of students on the bus at the time.

Police said a couple of students on board the bus hit their faces, and two suffered minor injuries. They were checked out by paramedics at the scene and are said to be OK.

The car's driver also had minor injuries, but medics rushed the driver to the hospital to get checked out.

Students were able to get off the bus involved in the crash and load up into another bus.

The intersection is now back open.

