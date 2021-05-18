School bus strikes, kills child on bike in Grand Ledge

Grand Ledge police Chief Thomas Osterholzer says negligence by the veteran driver doesn't appear to be the cause of the crash.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — A 9-year-old boy on a bike was struck by a school bus and killed outside a school in Eaton County.

The incident occurred Monday outside Neff Kindergarten Center in Grand Ledge. Malachi Williams was in fourth grade at Beagle Elementary School.

Counselors were at schools Tuesday to support students and staff. Interim Superintendent David Chapin offered his “deepest sympathy” to the child's family and friends of the family.

Grand Ledge police Chief Thomas Osterholzer says negligence by the veteran driver doesn't appear to be the cause of the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.