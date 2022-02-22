x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Is your school closed today? Find out here.

Closings have started to roll in. Find out if your school is closed today here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Tuesday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

A wintery mix made its way to the region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain with it. This has created dangerous road conditions for the morning commute. 

Due to these conditions, a handful of school districts have decided to close as of 6:15 a.m.

A full list of closings can be found here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Comic book industry continues to thrive despite movies, television leading the superhero craze