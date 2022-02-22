Is your school closed today? Find out here.

Closings have started to roll in. Find out if your school is closed today here.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Tuesday morning due to inclement weather in West Michigan.

A wintery mix made its way to the region overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, bringing rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain with it. This has created dangerous road conditions for the morning commute.

Due to these conditions, a handful of school districts have decided to close as of 6:15 a.m.

