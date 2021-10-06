School crossing guard hit by car dies of injuries

Brown was conducting school crossing duties in the are of 36th Street SE and Poinsettia Avenue SE on Sept. 16 when she was hit by a car.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A school crossing guard who was hit by a car in September has died as a result of her injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has identified the crossing guard as Cecile Brown, 75, of Grand Rapids.

Brown was conducting school crossing duties in the are of 36th Street SE and Poinsettia Avenue SE on Sept. 16 when she was hit by a car.

She was transported to an area hospital with what were initially thought to be minor injuries. According to Brown's family, her condition worsened and she ultimately died on Oct. 5.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation and members of the GRPD Traffic Unit urge anyone with information to contact them directly:

Sergeant Rob Veenstra: (616) 456-3771 - rveenstr@grcity.us

Officer Justin Ewald: (616) 456-4282 - jewald@grcity.us

Officer Anthony Bailey: (616) 456-3938 - abailey@grcity.us

Anonymous tips may be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

The Grand Rapids Police Department reminds motorists to drive with care and caution, particularly around crossing guards and school buses. It is vital for everyone’s safety to abide by traffic and direction controls, such as signs and flashing lights.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.