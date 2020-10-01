GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School districts in West Michigan have started to cancel weekend events ahead of a winter storm expected to impact the region.

Heavy rain will move in Friday and 13 ON YOUR SIDE meteorologists say Saturday it will shift to ice and possibly snow, depending on the area.

Road conditions will be dangerous and communities are preparing for power outages.

The following events have been canceled:

Grandville Public Schools: All events for Saturday are canceled, Friday events will go on as planned.

Holland Public Schools: All weekend events/activities canceled

Ionia Middle School: 1st through 4th grade basketball practices taking place Saturday are canceled

Zeeland Public School: All events for Saturday are canceled

Rockford Public Schools: All events for Saturday are canceled

Saugatuck Public Schools: All events for Saturday and Sunday are canceled, including Community Recreation

If your school is canceling events because of the weather this weekend, email news@13onyourside.com to get it on the list.

