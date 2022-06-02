Students get hands-on experience through Kelloggsville School to Work program

High school students have the opportunity to learn new skills and partner with local companies in various trades.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kelloggsville High School offers its student the opportunity to learn new skills with hands-on experience at local companies in various trades.

The School to Work program started six years ago at Kelloggsville High School.

Since the program's inception, more than 100 students have participated, like graduate Trenton Rogalski.

“I learned how to be dependent on myself because I'm not working with people as much as I used to at previous jobs." Rogalski said. "So I got myself, I have to be reliant on timeframes. And I got to make sure stuff gets out on time."

So far about half of the students that have gone through the program have been given full-time employment after graduation while others went on to college.

“Even if you are a college-bound student, there are tons of opportunities out there, where you can partner with a business or particular company and say, hey, this is the industry I want to go into. And they'll help you, you know, whether it's an internship, whether it's college tuition, you know, there's that give and take between the student and in the business itself," said John Linker, the School to Work coordinator.

The school district has partnered with several companies like Lumberman’s, which specializes in fabricating and installing countertops and other building materials for commercial and residential projects.

“We would love to see more schools do this because not all students are going to be college-bound and being able to gain work experience and work skills and life skills outside of that school environment is so valuable, and really sets those kids on a trajectory toward success," said Laura Longstreet, with Lumberman's.

Current students are spending time with experienced workers at Lumberman’s, and maybe one day in the near future their careers can begin like Rogalski's.

“I did not know I would turn this into a career. I didn't even know this was a thing until I started this program," Rogalski said. "But when I did join the program, in my mind through the whole thing, I did want to move up the ladder, hopefully."

