These schools are closed Monday in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Monday morning has started off chilly with highs at only 14°. The low temperatures have caused icy road conditions throughout West Michigan.
Due to these conditions, many school districts have decided to close Monday. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 30 schools have closed for the day.
A full list of school closings can be found here.
Sunday, viewer Jared Alderink sent in a video of him skating on an ice-covered road in Lakeside, Muskegon. The video shows just how extreme the conditions are.
