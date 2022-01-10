These schools are closed Monday in West Michigan

Monday morning has started off chilly with highs at only 14°.

MICHIGAN, USA — Monday morning has started off chilly with highs at only 14°. The low temperatures have caused icy road conditions throughout West Michigan.

Due to these conditions, many school districts have decided to close Monday. As of 5:30 a.m., more than 30 schools have closed for the day.

A full list of school closings can be found here.

Sunday, viewer Jared Alderink sent in a video of him skating on an ice-covered road in Lakeside, Muskegon. The video shows just how extreme the conditions are.

