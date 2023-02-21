Is your West Michigan school closed Wednesday? Find out here

Over 100 schools and churches are closed across West Michigan in anticipation of the ice and snow storm headed towards the state on Wednesday.

West Michigan is expected to see power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards due to the storm. Ice Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings were issued Tuesday afternoon, upgraded from a Winter Storm Watch previously announced.

Areas of West Michigan could see snowfall of 6+ inches, wind gusts over 40 mph and over 1.5 inches of ice on the ground. See the full forecast here.

This is the first time an Ice Storm Warning has been issued in the area since December of 2013, over 3,000 days ago.

Schools in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon and Kalamazoo Counties are closing in anticipation of the storm. You can find the full list on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE closings page here.

Consumers Energy crews are staying in areas that are expecting the greatest damage to help with power restoration efforts.

To prepare for the storm, Consumers Energy recommends you do the following:

Limit travel time as much as possible.

as much as possible. Be alert to crews working on the roadside.

to crews working on the roadside. C harge all electronic devices. It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage.

It’s advised to have an emergency battery or charging station available for use during an outage. Have an emergency kit that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets both at home and in the car if travel is necessary. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea.

that includes flashlights and extra batteries, water, canned food and blankets both at home and in the car if travel is necessary. Be prepared with enough medication, baby supplies and pet food if applicable. A battery-operated radio is also a good idea. Unplug sensitive electronics like TVs, computers and printers. Turn power strips off.

You can view the Consumers Energy outage map here. To see the latest updates on outages in your area, you can download the Consumers Energy app, as well.

As always, you can stay up-to-date with the latest weather information on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE weather page here.

