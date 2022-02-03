Find out if your school is closed Thursday

More than 20 school districts have decided to close as of 5:30 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A handful of school districts are closed Thursday following Wednesday's snow storm.

The inclement weather lasted all day Wednesday, wrapping up before 2 a.m. overnight Thursday. Snowfall amounts range from less than 1" over NW counties to nearly 12" over SE counties, including Plainwell and Allegan.

While the snow storm is over, travel conditions are expected to still be impacted throughout the day.

Due to these conditions, more than 20 school districts have decided to close as of 5:30 a.m.

