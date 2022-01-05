Is your school closed today? Find out here.

As of 6 a.m., more than 20 school districts have decided to close Wednesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School closings are starting to roll into the newsroom Wednesday morning as severe weather is expected to hit West Michigan later in the day.

The snowy conditions are expected to last Wednesday through Thursday and may continue into Friday. The snow, paired with strong winds, is expected to cause scattered whiteout conditions, making travel especially dangerous.

The lakeshore is expected to be hit the hardest.

As of 6 a.m., more than 20 school districts have decided to close Wednesday, including Zeeland Public Schools, Grand Haven Area Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.

A full list of closures can be seen here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.